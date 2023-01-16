Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's rift with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena appears to have carried over into the new year. The Aam Aadmi Party chief led a protest march to the LG's office on Monday afternoon, with MLAs holding placards to denounce his 'interference' in the functioning of the Delhi government.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's rift with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena appears to have carried over into the new year. The Aam Aadmi Party chief led a protest march to the LG's office on Monday afternoon, with MLAs holding placards to denounce his 'interference' in the functioning of the Delhi government.
“Lt Governor is not our headmaster to check our homework. He has to say yes or no to our proposals…Delhi government's works being deliberately impeded for political reasons," Kejriwal alleged.
“Lt Governor is not our headmaster to check our homework. He has to say yes or no to our proposals…Delhi government's works being deliberately impeded for political reasons," Kejriwal alleged.
The march started after the Delhi assembly was adjourned for the day, with the CM telling reporters that it was an “unfortunate" turn of events.
The march started after the Delhi assembly was adjourned for the day, with the CM telling reporters that it was an “unfortunate" turn of events.
AAP MLAs had protested against the LG's "objections" to sending Delhi government teachers for a training programme to Finland. Assembly proceedings were adjourned for the day after a war of words broke out between BJP MLAs and members of the ruling AAP over Saxena's "illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences".
AAP MLAs had protested against the LG's "objections" to sending Delhi government teachers for a training programme to Finland. Assembly proceedings were adjourned for the day after a war of words broke out between BJP MLAs and members of the ruling AAP over Saxena's "illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences".
"I hope the LG will see his mistake and allow teachers training in Finland," Kejriwal told reporters as he led the agitation. He also alleged that the Lieutenant Governor was acting out of jurisdiction to take independent decisions.
"I hope the LG will see his mistake and allow teachers training in Finland," Kejriwal told reporters as he led the agitation. He also alleged that the Lieutenant Governor was acting out of jurisdiction to take independent decisions.
In recent days the AAP government has been left fuming over a slew of decisions attributed to the LG. This includes the appointment of aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, without seeking the recommendations of the city government. LG VK Saxena also allegedly put pressure on officials to stop the development work being done by the administration.
In recent days the AAP government has been left fuming over a slew of decisions attributed to the LG. This includes the appointment of aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, without seeking the recommendations of the city government. LG VK Saxena also allegedly put pressure on officials to stop the development work being done by the administration.
"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with the Lieutenant Governor and showed him copies of all the laws and Supreme Court orders regarding the limitations of his powers. However, the Delhi LG still says that I am supreme and terming the orders of the Supreme Court as mere advice," said Delhi MLA and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday.
"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with the Lieutenant Governor and showed him copies of all the laws and Supreme Court orders regarding the limitations of his powers. However, the Delhi LG still says that I am supreme and terming the orders of the Supreme Court as mere advice," said Delhi MLA and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.