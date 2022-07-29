Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets LG after Singapore visit row

Delhi Lieutenant Governor had rejected AAP government’s proposal for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1, stating that his attendance at the mayors’ conference would likely set a 'bad precedent'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and said it is important for Delhi’s development that both of them work together, according to reports. This development comes after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor had rejected the Aam Aadmi Party government’s proposal for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1, stating that his attendance at the mayors’ conference would likely set a "bad precedent."
"The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. It is important for Delhi that the CM and the LG work together. There can be differences of opinion on various matters but there is no fallout between us," Delhi chief minister said after his weekly meeting with the Lieutenant Governor. Interestingly, Kejriwal had skipped the weekly meeting last Friday.
Meanwhile, in another development, the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Delhi Police's Economic Offence Wing, has issued a notice to Delhi's Excise Commissioner asking him to provide all documents relating to the award of liquor licenses under the new excise policy, as per news agency ANI report.
This came days after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's recommendation of an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged violations of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's new contentious excise policy. A report on July 8 by the Chief Secretary of the Union territory established prima facie violations of "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" made by the deputy chief minister and in charge of excise department Manish Sisodia to "provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees," the report said.
The report further stated that the Assistant Commissioner of Police, EOW has sought the date of floating of tenders for grant of liquor license under the new policy, date of grant of a license, and application forms of all successful applicants. The procedures that were followed to check monopolies and cartels of successful applicants granted liquor license was also sought. "Whether any SOP was prepared to check monopolies and cartels of successful applicants granted liquor license under New Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. If yes, please provide the relevant SOP," it asked.
