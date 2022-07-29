Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets LG after Singapore visit row

The report further stated that the Assistant Commissioner of Police, EOW has sought the date of floating of tenders for grant of liquor license under the new policy, date of grant of a license, and application forms of all successful applicants. The procedures that were followed to check monopolies and cartels of successful applicants granted liquor license was also sought. "Whether any SOP was prepared to check monopolies and cartels of successful applicants granted liquor license under New Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. If yes, please provide the relevant SOP," it asked.