In view of the threat of a new COVID-19 variant from African countries, the Delhi government has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday to discuss steps that need to be taken, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

These experts will make a presentation to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to suggest steps to protect the national capital from the B.1.1.529 strain of the coronavirus, he said.

"In view of the threat from (the) new COVID-19 variant from African countries, we have requested experts to make a presentation to DDMA on Monday, and suggest what steps we should take. We will take all steps necessary to protect you and your family," the Chief Minister tweeted.

In view of the threat from new COVID variant from African countries, we have requested experts to make a presentation to DDMA on Mon and suggest what steps we shud take. We will take all steps necessary to protect u and ur family — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2021

The Centre had on Thursday asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where a new COVID-19 variant of serious public health implications has been reported.

Delhi was among the most badly affected cities in the country during the peak of the second Covid wave when hospital beds were hard to find and patients died because of a lack of oxygen.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) will convene an emergency meeting today to discuss the potentially rapidly spreading COVID strain found in South Africa and Botswana

A new variant of the novel coronavirus, B.1.1.529, was identified first in South Africa and Botswana earlier this week. Many of the mutations indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, the strain has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants, the Russian news agency reported.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.