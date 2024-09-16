Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal resignation: ‘People of Delhi eager for polls,’ says AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. 5 points

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said Delhi residents are eager for upcoming elections to re-elect Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister in February 2025. He emphasised the significance of honesty in the election and criticized the central government's efforts to defame Kejriwal.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published16 Sep 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Aam Admi Party(AAP) leader and Delhi minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Monday, claimed that the people of the national capital were eager for the elections, so that they could re-elect Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi's Chief Minister. The assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held in February 2025.

Bharadwaj's comments come a day after Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would “resign after two days,” and vowed to avoid the CM chair until he was given a “certificate of honesty” by the people of Delhi. Saurabh Bharadwaj addressed the media at a conference today.

What Bharadwaj said. Top points:

Bharadwaj claimed that it would be the first time in the nation's history that a CM has asked for re-election, despite the Central Government's rampant efforts to defame Arvind Kejriwal.

“This will be the first election in the country, in which a Chief Minister is saying that this election will be fought in the name of honesty and that too, when the central government of the country, along with all the agencies, be it ED, CBI, Income Tax, all the agencies, are after the Chief Minister and no effort has been left to defame him,” said the AAP leader.

Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Delhi residents still had faith in the party, and Arvind Kejriwal. "The people of Delhi are so eager that the elections should be held and they will vote and make Arvind Kejriwal the Chief Minister again,” said Saurabh Bharadwaj.

While responding to a reporter's question, Saurabh Bharadwaj took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, and called out for a level playing field. “ If BJP has the confidence, to overthrow Arvind Kejriwal, then come on to the field to fight the elections,” said Bharadwaj.

The Delhi Health Minister also avoided any questions on who would be the next chief minister. “We have the same information as you have. Its not my job to guess. I am a stake holder in the process,” he said.

Bharadwaj said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will submit his resignation and as soon as the resignation is accepted, there will be a meeting of the legislative party, the legislative party will elect a leader.

"The leader who will be elected will present the claim to the President through the Lieutenant Governor. The MLAs are with us. So obviously that person will be called and will take oath. I think this whole process should be completed within a week," he said.

 

 

 

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 12:29 PM IST
