Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says no need to panic in view of Omicron threat

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says no need to panic in view of Omicron threat1 min read . 01:39 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to the Centre to provide a booster dose
The Delhi government is prepared to deal with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. He urged people not to panic as the state government has made adequate arrangements at hospitals if there is any spread of new Covid variant.
He further added that all positive cases will be sent for genome sequencing.
“Given the rise in cases for some days, now all positive cases in Delhi will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi CM also appealed to the Centre to provide a booster dose.
“We will strengthen the home isolation system as most new Covid cases will not require hospitalisation," said Delhi CM.
Meanwhile, two more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid have been detected in the national capital, taking the total number of people testing positive for the latest variant of the coronavirus here to 24.
