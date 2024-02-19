Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 6th ED summons, AAP says, ‘matter in court now'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped ED summonses for November 2 and December 21 in 2023 and January 3, January 18 and February 2 this year
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED on Monday. The Aam Aadmi Party has called the summon "illegal". AAP said, "ED should wait for court's decision instead of repeatedly sending summonses to Delhi CM Kejriwal".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message