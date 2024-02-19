Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 6th ED summons, AAP says, ‘matter in court now'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED on Monday. The Aam Aadmi Party has called the summon "illegal". AAP said, "ED should wait for court's decision instead of repeatedly sending summonses to Delhi CM Kejriwal". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal has skipped a total of six ED summons in an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The anti-money laundering agency has issued as many as six summonses to Kejriwal, the latest on February 14.

Kejriwal skipped ED summonses for November 2 and December 21 in 2023 and January 3, January 18 and February 2 this year.

On Saturday, Delhi court granted exemption to Kejriwal from personal appearance for the day in connection with a complaint filed by the ED against him over non-compliance with its summonses in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

The application moved by Kejriwal's counsel stated that the Budget Session of the Delhi assembly has commenced on February 15 and shall continue till the first week of March.

He will physically appear before the court on the next date of hearing on March 16, it said.

The ED has alleged that the Delhi chief minister intentionally did not want to obey the summonses and kept on giving "lame excuses". If a high-ranking public functionary like him disobeyed the law, it would "set a wrong example for the common man ie the "Aam Aadmi", the agency said.

The AAP convenor had earlier written to the ED, describing the summonses issued to him as "illegal and politically motivated". He had alleged that the summonses were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

