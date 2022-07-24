Delhi CM Kejriwal skips tree plantation event as Centre ‘hijacked’ AAP's event

Delhi CM Kejriwal skips tree plantation event as Centre ‘hijacked’ AAP's event2 min read . 02:00 PM IST
The strained relationship between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena plummeted to a new level on Sunday. Kejriwal skipped a tree plantation programme at Asola Bhati Mines where Lieutenant Governor Saxena was present.
"After absenting from scheduled weekly meeting with LG on Friday citing ill health, Delhi CM Kejriwal today skipped a pre-decided combined program of tree plantation at Asola Bhatti Mines, again due to ill health," LG office sources told media.
According to the LG sources, a tree plantation program corresponding with 'Van Mahotsav' was to be undertaken by LG and CM jointly. "A mutual decision on this was taken on July 4. 1,00,000 trees are to be planted as a part of the program, and the LG and CM were to launch the same together today," as per the media agencies.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government sources have claimed that because the government programme was turned into a political BJP programme the Chief Minister and other ministers decided not to attend the event after Delhi Police forcefully took over the stage of Van Mohatsav before the programme.
"Delhi Police forcefully took over the stage of Van Mohatsav before the programme. It is a Delhi government event, and CM and LG were to attend jointly. Posters showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi were put and the government programme is turned into a political BJP programme. This is the reason Delhi CM and ministers decided not to attend the event," said Delhi government sources.
Recently, Kejriwal also skipped the weekly meeting with the LG on Friday citing ill health, in the backdrop of a CBI probe recommended by the LG in alleged lapses and irregularities in the implementation of the Excise policy of the Delhi government.
The LG office said that Sisodia also extended "undue financial favours" to the liquor licensees much after the tenders had been awarded and thus caused huge losses to the exchequer.
Sisodia's role is under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licensees for the years 2021-22.
However, the Delhi CM dismissed the allegations and said that the Centre "cannot" see AAP rising to the national level and thus is "resorting to such measures".
The excise policy was passed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet last year.
