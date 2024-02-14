Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned for sixth time in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned for sixth time in excise policy case

Livemint

  • Arvind Kejriwal has missed all earlier summons alleging that this is the strategy of the BJP-led Union Government to arrest him ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone for a new school building at Mayur Vihar Phase- 3 in New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal regarding the irregularities related to the now-scrapped excise policy. This is the sixth summons to Arvind Kejriwal in the case and the Delhi CM has missed all earlier summons alleging that this is the strategy of the BJP-led Union Government to arrest him ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

