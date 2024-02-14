Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned for sixth time in excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal regarding the irregularities related to the now-scrapped excise policy. This is the sixth summons to Arvind Kejriwal in the case and the Delhi CM has missed all earlier summons alleging that this is the strategy of the BJP-led Union Government to arrest him ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

