Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday taunted the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking about development works in Delhi in the past fours.
While speaking at the budget session, Kejriwal claimed that the amount of work that was not done in Delhi in 65 years was doubled by his government in just 8 years. He also boasted about the progress made in Delhi's transportation system, stating that it is comparable to the best cities in the world.
However, when BJP MLAs mentioned the central government's contribution to the development of the metro system, Kejriwal laughed, folded his hands and sarcastically said, "Lord, everything is your grace." He then went on to criticize PM Modi, saying that the creation of the universe apparently happened after 2014.
“This moon, these stars, this sky, this earth, everything is yours... This world was created in 2014 itself," as quoted by LiveHindusthan
Let us start by naming the people who do the work. Everything is by your grace.
Kejriwal further highlighted his government's achievements, including the construction of 28 new flyovers and the expansion of the metro system to 390 km in just 8 years. He also stated that the kind of transport his government has arranged is available in big cities around the world.
Kejriwal even recited a poem, stating that the progress in Delhi was due to an educated government. He then mocked the slogan of an illiterate government, which is "na khayenge, na khane denge," meaning they won't engage in corruption nor allow others to do so. Kejriwal's comments were seen as a direct attack on Modi's BJP government, which has been in power in India since 2014.
Last week, Kejriwal recently criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for their misgovernance, claiming that the country is being destroyed under their leadership. He called on those who want to save the nation to leave the BJP and accused the party of wanting to create a one-party system, which he believes is "dictatorship."
He further claimed that the BJP government is more dangerous than British rulers before Independence. Kejriwal made these remarks in the context of the disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's status, which he believes was politically motivated. He also accused the BJP of terrorizing the country and causing difficult times for the nation.
