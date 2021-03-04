Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine at LNJP hospital. Along with the Chief Minister, his parents also got their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents get the first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at LNJP hospital.



People above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities are getting inoculated in this phase of COVID-19 vaccination. pic.twitter.com/WRzlN0gq4A — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

Speaking after getting the vaccine shot, Kejriwal said: "My parents and I have taken a jab of COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital. We took Covishield. We don't have any problems (after vaccination) and are in good health. I appeal to those who are eligible for vaccination to come forward to take the vaccine. There are good facilities at LNJP hospital. There is no need to fear. Doubts in people's mind (about vaccine) no longer exist."

Also Read | Why Das should heed Buffett on bond yields

"We are in touch with the Central government. If needed, we will increase vaccination centres," he added.

People above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities are getting inoculated in this phase of vaccination.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via