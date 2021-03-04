Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield

Speaking after getting the vaccine shot, Kejriwal said: "My parents and I have taken a jab of COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital. We took Covishield. We don't have any problems (after vaccination) and are in good health. I appeal to those who are eligible for vaccination to come forward to take the vaccine. There are good facilities at LNJP hospital. There is no need to fear. Doubts in people's mind (about vaccine) no longer exist."

