Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was reported to have Covid-19 symptoms, the national convener of Aam Aadmi Party has been tested negative for coronavirus, according to ANI reports.

Earlier, the 51 year-old leader was suffering from fever for a past few days and he went on self-isolation on Monday in anticipation of contracting the virus.

“Since Sunday evening Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been suffering from fever and throat pain and because of this he has isolated himself at home. He will undergo a test on Tuesday. He is a patient of diabetes for very long. Doctors have advised that he hold no meetings," said senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh to Mint.

To recall, Kejriwal suffers from chronic cough as well and was last seen addressing a digital press conference on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, novel coronavirus cases in the national capital is likely to reach 5.5 lakh by the end of July, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia today.

Currently, with 1,007 new coronavirus cases emerging in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the national capital's Covid-19 count reached 29,943 on Monday, according to health officials.

The highest single-day spike in fresh cases, 1,513, was recorded on 3 June

The national capital 17,712 active cases while 11,357 patients been discharged after recovering from the highly contagious disease.

