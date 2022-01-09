Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for Covid-19, the CM himself informed on Twitter. Kejriwal wrote in Hindi , “After recovering from Coronavirus, I am back at your service".

करोना से ठीक होकर मैं वापिस आपकी सेवा में हाज़िर हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 9, 2022

On January 4, the Delhi Chief Minister had said that he tested positive for Covid-19 and had 'mild' symptoms. Subsequently, the CM home isolated himself and asked his close contacts to get a check-up.

Kejriwal had written, "I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested".

It was for the first time that CM Kejriwal tested positive for Covid-19. In April last year, his wife Sunita Kejriwal had tested positive for coronavirus and while Kejriwal had developed symptoms, he tested negative.

This time, the CM tested positive, a day after he held a political rally in Dehradun in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, the CM will be holding a press conference today, January 9 at 12 noon, the Aam Aadmi Party informed on Twitter. Covid-19 cases have continued to escalate in the national capital for the past few days. The daily positivity rate has jumped to 19.60% after, the city reported more than 20,000 fresh cases on Saturday. However, the hospitalisation rate is comparatively lower this time. out of over 1,500 admitted patients in hospitals, 106 are suspected coronavirus patients and 279 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Nearly 375 patients are on oxygen support, including 27 on ventilator.

