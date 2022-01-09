Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for Covid-19 after five days

Meanwhile, the CM will be holding a press conference today, January 9 at 12 noon, the Aam Aadmi Party informed on Twitter. Covid-19 cases have continued to escalate in the national capital for the past few days. The daily positivity rate has jumped to 19.60% after, the city reported more than 20,000 fresh cases on Saturday. However, the hospitalisation rate is comparatively lower this time. out of over 1,500 admitted patients in hospitals, 106 are suspected coronavirus patients and 279 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Nearly 375 patients are on oxygen support, including 27 on ventilator.

