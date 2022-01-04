Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19, says symptoms mild

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19, says symptoms mild

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positve for coronavirus
1 min read . 08:39 AM IST Livemint

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has mild symptoms and is in home isolation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has asked those who came in touch with him to isolate themselves and get tested for COVID-19. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said that he has mild symptoms and is in home isolation.

“I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested," the Delhi CM tweeted.

The Delhi Chief Minister was also scheduled to attend a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

On Monday, Delhi reported 4,099 fresh COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate spiralled to 6.46 per cent, with Health Minister Satyendar Jain saying the Omicron variant of coronavirus is behind the surge in infections in the city and more restrictions will be implemented if the bed occupancy rate goes up. On Monday, Delhi also recorded one Covid death.

The number of new cases and positivity rate in the city is the highest since May 18 last year when Delhi reported 4,482 infections.

