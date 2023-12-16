Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend Vipassana Meditation from Dec 19 to 30

Livemint

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go for Vipassana meditation from December 19 to 30th December.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend a 10-day Vipassana meditation course next week, officials said on Saturday. He goes for this 10-day Vipassana course every year.

Kejriwal will leave for the course to an undisclosed location on December 19, a day after the winter session of the Delhi Assembly is concluded as per the schedule, PTI reported.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique in which practitioners abstain from any communication, either by talking or via gestures, for an extended period to restore their mental well-being.

The chief minister has been practicing Vipassana for a long and has been to several places, including Bengaluru and Jaipur, in the past years to practice the ancient meditation system.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

