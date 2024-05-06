Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be released from jail? SC to consider granting interim bail tomorrow
The Supreme Court will consider granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday in the wake of Lok Sabha elections 2024
In a big relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court will consider granting him an interim bail in the view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo is behind bars for more than a month after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.