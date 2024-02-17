Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appeared before the Rouse Avenue court via video conferencing, following summons issued by the court on the Enforcement Directorate's recent complaint in the excise policy case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi court granted exemption to CM Arvind Kejriwal from personal physical appearance for Saturday in case of evading ED summons.

(More details awaited)

