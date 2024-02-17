Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before court via video conferencing in excise policy case
BREAKING NEWS

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before court via video conferencing in excise policy case

Livemint

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear before Rouse Avenue court via video conferencing today due to summons from Enforcement Directorate in excise policy case.

Breaking news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appeared before the Rouse Avenue court via video conferencing, following summons issued by the court on the Enforcement Directorate's recent complaint in the excise policy case.

Delhi court granted exemption to CM Arvind Kejriwal from personal physical appearance for Saturday in case of evading ED summons.

(More details awaited)

