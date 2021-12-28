Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be discussing the current situation of Covid-19 in the national capital with top officials on Tuesday amid the spike in daily infection count and Omicron variant cases, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

Chief Minister Kejriwal will be convening a meeting on the Covid-19 situation today at 12 noon. The meeting may decide on sounding the 'Yellow' alert and new Covid restrictions, the agency added.

The 'yellow' alert is sounded when the Covid positivity rate stays above 0.5% for two consecutive days. The restrictions under a yellow alert are--night curfews, the shutdown of school, colleges other educational institutes, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items, and 50% seating capacity in metro rail, other public transports.

At present, Delhi has the second-highest Covid-19 cases in the country at 165, out of which 23 have been discharged. Yesterday, the national capital recorded 331 fresh cases of Covid-19 which was the highest single-day rise in the city's Covid tally since June 9. The positivity rate mounted to 0.68%.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has already imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, restricting the movement of individuals except those falling in the exempted categories.

Those exempted from the curfew include government officials, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel, pregnant women and patients, people going on foot to buy essential items, media persons, and people going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops, and airports.

