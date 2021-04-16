After imposing weekend curfew in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a meeting later on Friday over the COVID-19 situation. Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officials are also expected to be present at the meet.

The CM had announced that the weekend curfew will be applicable till 30 April or further orders. However, essential activities including weddings or travel from airports and train stations will be allowed with curfew passes. Those going to hospitals, railway stations and airports will also be issued curfew passes.

Cinema halls will function at 30% capacity and restaurants will not be allowed to cater to dining—only home delivery and takeaways will be allowed. The Delhi government will also monitor crowds at weekly markets, and the markets and public places will see stricter implementation of covid norms.

“Our understanding is that people need to travel during weekdays for work and other essential activities. However, weekends are usually reserved for leisure and entertainment activities—activities that in the given situation can be curtailed and restricted," said Kejriwal.

Delhi recorded over 17,000 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday to become the worst-affected city in the country, leaving Mumbai far behind in the daily tally. It recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital since the onset of the pandemic, while over 100 fatalities were reported, according to data shared by the health department.

