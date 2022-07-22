It is important to note that the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia heads the Excise department of Delhi government, sources told news agency PTI, “he also extended undue financial favours to the liquor licensees much after the tenders had been awarded and thus caused huge losses to the exchequer." The report further said that the Excise department gave a waiver of of ₹144.36 crores to the licensees on the tendered license fee under the excuse of Covid-19 pandemic. It also refunded earnest money of ₹30 crores to the lowest bidder of the licence of Airport Zone, when it failed to obtain ‘NOC’ from the airport authorities, claimed sources.

