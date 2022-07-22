'We're not scared of jails, not scared of the noose. They have made several cases against our people. AAP has been growing since its win in Punjab,' Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's to the CBI probe order
Spelling fresh trouble for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Delhi LG VK Saxena had earlier in the day recommended a CBI probe into its Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses, to this the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted stating that the whole case is false.
Delhi chief minister said, “we're not scared of jails, not scared of the noose. They have made several cases against our people. AAP has been growing since its win in Punjab. They cannot see us rise to a national level thus they are resorting to such measures. But nothing will stop us."
“Whole case is false. I know Sisodia for past 22 years. He is honest. When he became minister, Delhi govt schools were in poor condition. He worked day & night to bring them up to a level where a judge's child & a rickshaw driver's child sit together to study," the Delhi chief minister stated. Additionally, he said, “I know he (Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader) would be arrested soon. I knew this months back. The country has a new system now, they decide who to send to jail & then a made-up case is presented."
Earlier in the day, a CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, according to officials. A copy of the report was also sent to the Chief Minister, they said. The officials notified that, apart from this there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees."
AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that central agencies like the CBI and ED will investigate against every minister of Delhi government to keep it at bay as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "scared" of party convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal since Aam Aadmi Party's stupendous victory in Punjab. According to sources, however, the LG reportedly found "substantive indications" of “financial quid pro quo" at the "top political level" wherein the excise minister “took and got executed major decisions in violation of the statutory provisions" and notified the Excise Policy that had “huge financial implications."
It is important to note that the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia heads the Excise department of Delhi government, sources told news agency PTI, “he also extended undue financial favours to the liquor licensees much after the tenders had been awarded and thus caused huge losses to the exchequer." The report further said that the Excise department gave a waiver of of ₹144.36 crores to the licensees on the tendered license fee under the excuse of Covid-19 pandemic. It also refunded earnest money of ₹30 crores to the lowest bidder of the licence of Airport Zone, when it failed to obtain ‘NOC’ from the airport authorities, claimed sources.
“It was in gross violation of Rule 48(11)(b) of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, which clearly stipulates that the successful bidder must complete all formalities for grant of license failing which all deposits made by him shall stand forfeited to the government," according to the note, they said.
