Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will skip 7th ED summons today; matter in court, says party
Aam Aadmi Party said in a statement that instead of sending summons daily, the Enforcement Directorate should wait for the court's decision
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 26 for questioning in the money laundering case regarding the the excise policy case. This is the seventh summon in the case issued by the probe agency against the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor.