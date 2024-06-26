Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea from SC against Delhi HC's interim stay on trial court's bail order in ED case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court against the Delhi HC's interim stay on the operation of the trial court's bail order in the Enforcement Directorate case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of India allowed Kejriwal to withdraw his plea challenging the June 21 order granting an interim stay on the trial court’s order granting him regular bail.

