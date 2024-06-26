Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Arvind Kejriwal withdraws bail plea in Supreme Court after CBI arrest

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws bail plea in Supreme Court after CBI arrest

Written By Alka Jain

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea from SC against Delhi HC's interim stay on trial court's bail order in ED case.

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against Delhi HC's stay on bail order. (ANI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court against the Delhi HC's interim stay on the operation of the trial court's bail order in the Enforcement Directorate case.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of India allowed Kejriwal to withdraw his plea challenging the June 21 order granting an interim stay on the trial court’s order granting him regular bail.

(Please check back for more updates)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.