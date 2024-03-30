Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED summons challenge listed for April 24
Delhi CM Kejriwal's advocates seek time to respond to ED's replies. The court has set the date for arguments as April 24. Kejriwal was arrested for his alleged involvement in a liquor scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed replies to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's two revisions challenging the issuance of summons on Saturday. Meanwhile, advocate Mudit Jain and advocate Rehan Khan Counsel for Kejriwal have sought time to respond to the replies filed by the anti-money laundering agency.