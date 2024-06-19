Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in excise policy scam case

Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Vinod Chauhan till July 3 in connection with the excise policy money laundering case.

Both Kejriwal and Chauhan were produced before Special Judge Niyay Bindu via video conferencing from Tihar Jail after the expiration of their judicial custody.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Kejriwal opposed the Enforcement Directorate's application seeking extension of his judicial custody, saying there were no grounds justifying extension of his custody.

On 21 March 21, Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Delhi excise policy scam is worth over ₹ 1,100 crore On Monday, the ED claimed that more than ₹1,100 crore were laundered in under the Delhi's excise policy. In supplementary prosecution complaint, the federal agency said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha was involved in proceeds of crime (PoC) worth ₹292.8 crore.

“As per the investigation so far, the total proceeds of crime identified is ₹1,100 crore, out of which PoC of ₹292.8 crore is being dealt with in this Prosecution Complaint. Through activities of the accused persons i.e. Kavitha, Champreet Singh, Prince Kumar, Damodar Sharma and Arvind Singh, huge proceeds of crime have been generated," the charge sheet alleged.

Video of court hearing in excise policy case Recently, the Delhi High Court directed the CM's wife Sunita to take down video recording of court hearing in the excise policy case from social media platforms.

A division Bench of Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Amit Sharma further directed the social media companies like X (formerly know as Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to take down similar content when it comes to their notice.

Several social media handles were also directed to remove the video recording of court proceedings when Arvind Kejriwal addressed the court in person following his arrest in the excise policy case.