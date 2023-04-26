Delhi CM bungalow's roof caved in 3 times: AAP responses to 'Kejriwal ka Mahal' fuss2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 01:24 PM IST
- AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that the Delhi chief minister's residence was constructed 75-80 years ago in 1942. The PWD department, after an audit, had recommended its renovation
A political debate has sparked between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP-Congress over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. Yesterday, BJP accused AAP supremo Kejriwal of spending crores to renovate his bungalow located in Delhi's Civil Lines area.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×