A political debate has sparked between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP-Congress over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. Yesterday, BJP accused AAP supremo Kejriwal of spending crores to renovate his bungalow located in Delhi's Civil Lines area.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that about ₹45 crore was spent on the "beautification" of Kejriwal's official residence, and therefore, the saffron party leaders demanded his resignation on moral grounds.

Congress leader Ajay Maken also attacked Kejriwal for allegedly spending ₹45 crore of public funds on his luxurious bungalow. The party leader claimed that Kejriwal's bungalow included extravagant items like Dior polish, Vietnam marble, expensive curtains, and high-end carpets.

Now, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come forward to defend the expenditure of the bungalow. AAP Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh and MP Raghav Chadha spoke to media channels and agreed the spending were ₹45 crore but the bungalow needed renovation. Chadha said that the Delhi chief minister's residence was constructed 75-80 years ago in 1942. The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD), after an audit, had recommended its renovation.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "The roof of the room where Kejriwal's parents were staying caved in, then the same thing happened in Kejriwal's room and the room where Kejriwal meets people".

A senior PWD official said that "It was not renovation and a new structure has come up in place of the old structure. His camp office is also there. The expenditure is around ₹44 crore but what is to be noted is that the old structures have been replaced with new ones".

Documents provided by sources showed that a total of ₹44.78 crore against a sanctioned amount of ₹43.70 crore was spent on the "addition/alternation" of Kejriwal's government accommodation on 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines.

The money was spent in six tranches between September 9, 2020, to June 2022, the documents showed.

Here's how much was spent on Arvind Kejriwal's residence:

According to the PWD documents, of the ₹45 crore, ₹11.30 crore was spent on interior designing; ₹6.02 crore on stone and marble flooring, ₹ ₹1 crore on interior consultancy, ₹2.58 crore on electrical fittings and appliances, ₹2.85 crore on fire fighting system, ₹1.41 crore on wardrobe and accessories fitting, and ₹1.1 crore on kitchen appliances.

A separate amount of ₹8.11 crore of the sanctioned amount of ₹9.99 crore was spent on the camp office of the chief minister at his official residence.