PWD officials have been directed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make Delhi roads pothole-free in the next 10 days. He further directed them to repair broken patches by October 20 to ensure smooth travel for people.

There are 1,357 potholes, while patch work is required at nearly 309 locations, Public Works Department (PWD) data showed.

The instructions were issued by the chief minister during a review meeting on poor condition of PWD roads.

A statement issued by the city government later said chief minister directed officials to fill potholes in the next 10 days and repair broken patches in 20 days by October 20.

The chief minister also took cognisance of the grievances faced by people while commuting on roads during the meeting on Friday, the statement also said.

Later the CM took to Twitter to say, Some roads need urgent repairs after rains. We will repair all PWD roads in the next few days.

In the meeting, PWD officials presented a master plan to overhaul the city's 1,260 km roads that fall under the department.

They said that the aim of this drive is to improve the conditions of roads which deteriorate during the rainy season due to high-intensity rainfall.

"We will carry out a special drive for maintenance and repair of roads. The officials will carry out the work in an efficient manner and complete it within the next 20 days. While maintaining the pace, the officials should also keep the quality standards in mind," Kejriwal said in a statement.

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain stressed on the importance of impact-based output and instructed officials to maintain the pace along with keeping the quality standards in mind.

"No inconvenience should be faced by people due to the road repairing work of the PWD. The officials should thrive to complete the work within the directed time frame," Jain said in the statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

