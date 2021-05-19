The India high commissioner has clarified to Singapore that the Delhi CM 'had no competence' on Covid variants
The central government said on Wednesday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "does not speak for India" after the Singapore government summoned the Indian envoy and conveyed "strong objection" to remarks regarding a coronavirus variant in the country.
"Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against Covid-19. Appreciate Singapore's role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship," wrote India foreign minister S Jaishankar on Twitter.
The tweet came moments after the government in a statement said that the India high commissioner has clarified to Singapore that the Delhi CM "had no competence" on Covid variants.
"Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet on "Singapore variant". High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy," said the foreign ministry.
Kejriwal had on Tuesday requested the central government to suspend flights to and from Singapore with immediate effect as he warned of a possible new strain of the novel coronavirus detected in the city-state.
He said the strain is suspected to affect children.