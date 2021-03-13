Delhi CM gives 1 cr compensation to family of deceased 'corona warrior'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met the family members of a civic hospital's lab technician who died due to COVID-19, and offered them a compensation of ₹1 crore, officials said.

He met the mother, wife and children of Rakesh Jain, who was working at the Hindu Rao Hospital in north Delhi.

"While working on COVID duty, Jain got contracted the COVID-19 infection. He was shifted to the Metro Hospital, but later he lost his life due to COVID. He was martyred but till his last breath, he served the citizens of Delhi. The Delhi government salutes such frontline workers who have served relentlessly the citizens of Delhi," Kejriwal was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the chief minister's office.

"Today, on behalf of the Delhi government, I have handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore to the family members of Rakesh Jain," he said.

He continued to serve the people till his last breath, the chief minister said.

"There is no compensation for anyone's life, but I am hopeful that this financial assistance will provide some ease to his family," he added.

A large number of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers and frontline workers, have contacted the infection in the past one year, and some of them have also died to the COVID-19.

"His (Jain's) elder son is looking for a job. The Delhi government will also provide a job to his son. I want to ensure the family of Rakesh Jain that the Delhi government will stand beside them in the future also, whenever they need any help," Kejriwal said.

Jain got infected by COVID-19 while serving coronavirus patients and was admitted to the Metro Hospital at Preet Vihar on June 17, where he died the next day. A resident of Delhi, he had joined the service in 1988, and was due to retire in 2022, officials said.

He is survived by his mother, wife and two children. His wife is a homemaker, while the elder son is preparing for jobs, the younger son is pursuing a bachelor's course, the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

