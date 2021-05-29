"People can come to this centre in a car or on a motrocycle. They are also coming on foot. As soon as we receive vaccines for the 18-44 age group, we will also start this for them," the chief minister said.

Amid the concerns regarding the shortage of vaccines in the national capital, Amid an acute shortage of vaccines, Kejriwal on Saturday urged the Centre to buy vaccines and distribute them to the state governments.

Kejriwal said the AAP government "just wants vaccines" for Delhi and sought to know where is the politicisation in that.

The people need vaccines, they (Centre) should tell where should we get the vaccines from. The central government has to procure the vaccines, after doing so they should give them to us and we will administer them to everyone," he said.

He further added, "This is not the time for finger-pointing. This is not the time for debate and counter. The country is suffering from a pandemic. The experience of the entire world shows that vaccination is the sole solution for this."

"So they (Centre) should buy vaccines for the entire country and distribute them to the state governments. We will administer them. Why are they debating over this is beyond my understanding," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday that Delhi will receive 5.5 lakh COVID-19 jabs for the 18-44 age group from the Centre next month, but not before June 10.

"The Centre has informed us that a limited stock of 5.5 lakh doses will be provided in June, but not before June 10," Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Friday stated that the vaccination of the 18-44 age group remained suspended for the fifth consecutive day. And, further informed that there is no COVAXIN stock available for any age group, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi MLA Atishi said on Friday, it's been five days since vaccination of youth was suspended in Delhi.

"On one side, states are not able to vaccinate their youth, on the other private hospitals are not short of it and are charging ₹900-1,350 for a jab," Atishi said in a virtual press conference.

She further said, in the national capital, only the people who are above 45 years are getting vaccinated and even for them Covaxin is not available. "For anyone who wants the second dose of Covaxin, be it in the 18-44 group or 45-plus group, there is no Covaxin in Delhi," the Delhi MLA said. On 27 May, about 39,000 people were vaccinated in the city.

The national capital on Saturday reported on 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over two months, and 122 more fatalities while the positivity rate slipped to 1.19 per cent, as per health department data.

(With inputs from agencies)

