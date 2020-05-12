Delhi CM invites suggestions on structuring of next phase of lockdown

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday invited suggestions on what the structure of the next phase of lockdown should be. Addressing a digital press conference, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that based on the suggestions the government will send their suggestions by 14 May.

India has been under a lockdown since 25 March. The third phase of lockdown is scheduled to end on 17 May. Each phase has seen easing of restrictions for various zones.

Delhi has one of the highest number of positive cases in the country. As of 8am on Tuesday, 310 new were reported in the national capital, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases in Delhi to 7,233. Of the total, 2,129 have recovered while 73 have succumbed to the disease.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with chief ministers of states and asked them to submit suggestions on what they want in the next phase of lockdown by 15 May. Since the implementation of the third phase of lockdown, Kejriwal has been pitching for easing of restrictions to open up the economy.

“Yesterday, the PM held a meeting with all the CMs on what should be done after 17 May. PM has asked for suggestions by 15 May. I want to ask the people of Delhi for suggestions on what they feel should happen after 17 May. Should there be ease of restrictions? There are many cases so there cannot be a full relaxation of lockdown but should public transport, schools be allowed to open? I want to know from the people of Delhi what they think should open and what should not," Kejriwal said.

People can send suggestions through a voice record call on 1031, WhatsApp- 8800007722 and email DelhiCM.suggestions@gmail,com by 5pm on 13 May. The government will then hold consultations with experts to decide the course of action.

“We need to maintain social distancing. While we need to maintain and ensure that our health is good, we also need to ensure that the health of our economy also stays well. Whatever suggestions we receive by 5pm tomorrow, we will discuss with experts and then prepare our suggestions to send to the centre by 14 May," he added.

