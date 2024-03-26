‘Delhi CM is corrupt and dishonest’, BJP leaders demand Arvind Kejriwal's resignation | Top 10 updates
Delhi BJP workers took out a protest march here on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday took out a counter-protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested in connection with an excise-policy-linked money laundering case.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message