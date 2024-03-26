Delhi BJP workers took out a protest march here on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday took out a counter-protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested in connection with an excise-policy-linked money laundering case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The protestors gathered near the Ferozshah Kotla stadium and marched towards the Delhi Secretariat via ITO. They raised slogans against Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party, alleging corruption in his government.

Here are top 10 updates on BJP protest against Kejriwal's arrest 1) Senior BJP leader Harsh Vardhan said Kejriwal has been arrested, and therefore, he should resign on moral grounds and give his responsibility to someone else. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) “A chief minister cannot issue directions while being in custody and alleged that the AAP was creating a drama," said BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa as quoted by PTI.

3) "The CM of Delhi is corrupt and dishonest and he has looted the people of Delhi. We are going to the Secretariat to demand his resignation... The government is not running from the jail. Just like AAP's character, the orders are also fake... Arvind Kejriwal has to resign," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told ANI.

4) During the protest, Virendra Sachdeva was detained demanding the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Another BJP leader the AAP supremo is in jail and he thinks he will run the government from jail. “Previously, many chief ministers were arrested and they also believe the same... Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa had to tender their resignations after their arrests."

6) Police officials used water cannons at the BJP workers during their protest march towards the Secretariat demanding the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal who is in ED custody in the liquor excise policy case.

7)"Running the government from the jail is unfavorable to the people of Delhi... I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal why is his soul asleep. You should resign based on ethics... They are doing press conferences to create false sympathy," said BJP candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency Bansuri Swaraj. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8) BJP workers also held massive protests at the ITO demanding Kejriwal's resignation who is currently in ED custody till March 28.

9) “After being arrested, it is now that Kejriwal has remembered that they could not provide water and sewer facilities to the people of Delhi... They are doing press conferences that they could not provide medicines in the hospitals. They have accepted today that they have put Delhi into a plight in the last 9-10 years…," said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

10) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favoring specific individuals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

