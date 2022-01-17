Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off the first DTC electric bus by doing a hawan puja (an auspicious Hindu ritual) on Monday. During the ceremony, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot and DTC CMD Neeraj Semwal were also present. According to CM Kejriwal after the prototype of the electric bus, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will procure 300 more e-buses by April this year. The electric buses will cover a minimum distance of 120 km and arrangements of charging points are underway, Kejriwal added.

