Delhi: CM Kejriwal, LG Baijal to meet over Covid-19 situation in Capital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal will hold a meeting with senior government officers on Monday over the coronavirus situation in the national capital.

On Sunday, Delhi reported an upsurge of 25,462 new Covid-19 cases and 161 deaths, the highest single-day tally since the beginning of the pandemic.

CM Kejriwal has said that the positivity rate has gone up from 24% to 30% in a day, due to the fast pace of increase of Covid-19 cases, hospital beds and oxygen for patients are rapidly depleting in the city.

Voicing concern over a shortage in the supply of oxygen in Delhi, CM Kejriwal tweeted saying, "OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL."

"Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi’s quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL," he wrote on Twitter.

This comes hours after he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his help in enhancing the number of hospital beds and immediate oxygen supply for patients in Delhi.

In an online briefing earlier today, the chief minister cited a shortage of oxygen at hospitals, particularly private ones, in the Capital.

A private hospital in the city closely missed a tragedy Saturday night due to a shortage of oxygen, he added.

CM Kejriwal also said that there are less than 100 ICU beds available in hospitals to treat coronavirus patients.

At present, only 1,800 of 10,000 central government hospital beds are reserved for coronavirus patients, he added.

Terming the current situation as 'worrisome' and 'very serious', the AAP leader has called upon the Central Government for aid.

