Delhi: CM Kejriwal, LG Baijal to meet over Covid-19 situation in Capital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the positivity rate has gone up from 24% to 30% in a day, due to the fast pace of increase of Covid-19 cases, hospital beds and oxygen for patients are rapidly depleting in the city
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal will hold a meeting with senior government officers on Monday over the coronavirus situation in the national capital.
On Sunday, Delhi reported an upsurge of 25,462 new Covid-19 cases and 161 deaths, the highest single-day tally since the beginning of the pandemic.
Voicing concern over a shortage in the supply of oxygen in Delhi, CM Kejriwal tweeted saying, "OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL."
"Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi’s quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL," he wrote on Twitter.
