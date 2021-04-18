OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: CM Kejriwal, LG Baijal to meet over Covid-19 situation in Capital

Delhi: CM Kejriwal, LG Baijal to meet over Covid-19 situation in Capital

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visit a school at Rouse Avenue that has been converted into a COVID centre in New Delhi. (ANI)Premium
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visit a school at Rouse Avenue that has been converted into a COVID centre in New Delhi. (ANI)
 1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2021, 08:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the positivity rate has gone up from 24% to 30% in a day, due to the fast pace of increase of Covid-19 cases, hospital beds and oxygen for patients are rapidly depleting in the city

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal will hold a meeting with senior government officers on Monday over the coronavirus situation in the national capital.

On Sunday, Delhi reported an upsurge of 25,462 new Covid-19 cases and 161 deaths, the highest single-day tally since the beginning of the pandemic.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

CM Kejriwal has said that the positivity rate has gone up from 24% to 30% in a day, due to the fast pace of increase of Covid-19 cases, hospital beds and oxygen for patients are rapidly depleting in the city.

Voicing concern over a shortage in the supply of oxygen in Delhi, CM Kejriwal tweeted saying, "OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL."

"Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi’s quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL," he wrote on Twitter.

This comes hours after he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his help in enhancing the number of hospital beds and immediate oxygen supply for patients in Delhi.

In an online briefing earlier today, the chief minister cited a shortage of oxygen at hospitals, particularly private ones, in the Capital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
AP PhotoPremium Premium

America’s longest war: A visual history of 19 years in Afghanistan

15 min read . 08:00 PM IST
Healthcare worker collects swab sample of the people at Dharavi in Mumbai.Premium Premium

Mumbai records nearly 8,500 new covid-19 cases, 1,188 buildings sealed

1 min read . 07:57 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the COVID-19 situationPremium Premium

'Oxygen has become an emergency in Delhi': Kejriwal on supply shortage amid Covid surge

2 min read . 07:41 PM IST
The meeting will be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.Premium Premium

Commerce Min to meet exporters on Apr 20 to discuss export scenario

1 min read . 07:36 PM IST

A private hospital in the city closely missed a tragedy Saturday night due to a shortage of oxygen, he added.

CM Kejriwal also said that there are less than 100 ICU beds available in hospitals to treat coronavirus patients.

At present, only 1,800 of 10,000 central government hospital beds are reserved for coronavirus patients, he added.

Terming the current situation as 'worrisome' and 'very serious', the AAP leader has called upon the Central Government for aid.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout