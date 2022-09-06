Delhi CM Kejriwal promises to take steps to decongest 77 choke points in city

Delhi CM Kejriwal promises to take steps to decongest 77 choke points in city1 min read . 03:46 PM IST
To make such corridors jam-free, we will get the roads widened, construct flyover, foot over bridges and underpass, CM Arvind Kejriwal said
In a bid to decongest 77 choke points in Delhi, the city government will take up a range of steps including the construction of flyover and underpass, CM Arvind Kejriwal assured on Tuesday adding that he has met with Public Works Department (PWD) to discuss a plan regarding the same.
"We will soon make 77 points on Delhi roads jam-free. Had a meeting with PWD and discussed the entire plan in detail," he said in a tweet in Hindi
"To make such corridors jam-free, we will get the roads widened, construct flyover, foot over bridges and underpass," his tweet further read.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a flyover at Sarai Kale Khan that will ease the traffic on the Ring Road.
The three three-lane flyovers will come up parallel to an existing one on the other carriageway of the Ring Road at Sarai Kale Khan, Public Works Department (PWD) officials said.
"Sarai Kale Khan is one of the busiest areas of Delhi, where traffic will increase further due to ISBT, metro station, railway station, and RRTS," Sisodia said in a series of tweets in Hindi.
"To make the traffic smooth, the foundation stone of a new 3-lane flyover was laid here today, it will be ready in 1 year and will make this T-junction signal free," Sisodia said.
Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said the flyover would help commuters from ITO to Ashram to a great extent. "With this flyover, lakhs of vehicles going from ITO to Ashram daily will get rid of traffic. There will be less emission of 5 tonnes of carbon gas per day.
