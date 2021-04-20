Last year, around June, Kejriwal had reported to have Covid-19 symptoms, but tested negative for coronavirus.
Earlier, the 51 year-old leader was suffering from fever for a past few days and he went on self-isolation on Monday in anticipation of contracting the virus.
Meanwhile, appealing to people to stay at home during the six-day lockdown in Delhi amid the spiralling COVID-19 crisis, Kejriwal on Tuesday said the decision was taken in view of their health and safety.
The lockdown kicked in from 10 pm on Monday and will continue till 5 am on April 26.
"The lockdown in Delhi has started today. This decision has been taken in view of your health and safety. Kindly cooperate with the government and stay home to keep safe from the infection," Kejriwal tweeted.
The chief minister had announced the lockdown on Monday, saying the health system in Delhi was under extreme pressure due to a large number of COVID-19 patients and it might collapse if strict action was not taken.