Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal goes into quarantine as his wife Sunita tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

As per ANI reports, Kejriwal's wife has currently isolated herself at home.

Last year, around June, Kejriwal had reported to have Covid-19 symptoms, but tested negative for coronavirus.

Earlier, the 51 year-old leader was suffering from fever for a past few days and he went on self-isolation on Monday in anticipation of contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, appealing to people to stay at home during the six-day lockdown in Delhi amid the spiralling COVID-19 crisis, Kejriwal on Tuesday said the decision was taken in view of their health and safety.

The lockdown kicked in from 10 pm on Monday and will continue till 5 am on April 26.

"The lockdown in Delhi has started today. This decision has been taken in view of your health and safety. Kindly cooperate with the government and stay home to keep safe from the infection," Kejriwal tweeted.

The chief minister had announced the lockdown on Monday, saying the health system in Delhi was under extreme pressure due to a large number of COVID-19 patients and it might collapse if strict action was not taken.

The lockdown follows a weekend curfew imposed on Friday night. Earlier, the government had also enforced night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, but the surging number of coronavirus cases remained unabated.

Meanwhile, ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, account for 77.67 per cent of the new COVID-19 infections reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate (7 day moving average) continues to show an upward trend and currently stands at 15.99 per cent, it said.

Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan are among the other states in the list of 10.





