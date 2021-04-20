Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi CM Kejriwal quarantines himself after wife tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi CM Kejriwal quarantines himself after wife tests positive for Covid-19

Premium
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his wife Sunita Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place as the party won Delhi Assembly Election.
2 min read . 02:33 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Kejriwal's wife has currently isolated herself at home
  • Last year, around June, Kejriwal had reported to have Covid-19 symptoms, but tested negative for coronavirus

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal goes into quarantine as his wife Sunita tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal goes into quarantine as his wife Sunita tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

As per ANI reports, Kejriwal's wife has currently isolated herself at home.

TRENDING STORIES See All

As per ANI reports, Kejriwal's wife has currently isolated herself at home.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Last year, around June, Kejriwal had reported to have Covid-19 symptoms, but tested negative for coronavirus.

Earlier, the 51 year-old leader was suffering from fever for a past few days and he went on self-isolation on Monday in anticipation of contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, appealing to people to stay at home during the six-day lockdown in Delhi amid the spiralling COVID-19 crisis, Kejriwal on Tuesday said the decision was taken in view of their health and safety.

The lockdown kicked in from 10 pm on Monday and will continue till 5 am on April 26.

"The lockdown in Delhi has started today. This decision has been taken in view of your health and safety. Kindly cooperate with the government and stay home to keep safe from the infection," Kejriwal tweeted.

The chief minister had announced the lockdown on Monday, saying the health system in Delhi was under extreme pressure due to a large number of COVID-19 patients and it might collapse if strict action was not taken.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Industries in West Bengal require 'oxygen', global approach: FM Sitharaman

1 min read . 02:35 PM IST
Premium

New credit card issuances decline in February

1 min read . 02:33 PM IST
Premium

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq ETF features on Nasdaq Tower in Times Square

1 min read . 02:29 PM IST
Premium

EU expands sanctions against Myanmar military, companies

2 min read . 02:17 PM IST

The lockdown follows a weekend curfew imposed on Friday night. Earlier, the government had also enforced night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, but the surging number of coronavirus cases remained unabated.

Meanwhile, ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, account for 77.67 per cent of the new COVID-19 infections reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate (7 day moving average) continues to show an upward trend and currently stands at 15.99 per cent, it said.

Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan are among the other states in the list of 10.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.