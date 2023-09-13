Delhi CM Kejriwal sends 780 elders on Rameshwaram pilgrimage trip

Delhi CM Kejriwal sends 780 elders on Rameshwaram pilgrimage trip1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met 780 senior citizens going to Rameswaram under a government scheme. Kejriwal also held a meeting to discuss the upcoming Haryana state elections.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met 780 senior citizens in the national capital who were going to Rameswaram under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message