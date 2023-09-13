comScore
Delhi CM Kejriwal sends 780 elders on Rameshwaram pilgrimage trip

 1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met 780 senior citizens going to Rameswaram under a government scheme. Kejriwal also held a meeting to discuss the upcoming Haryana state elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greets an elderly woman leaving on the pilgrimage of Rameshwaram Temple under Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana on Tuesday. (PTI)Premium
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greets an elderly woman leaving on the pilgrimage of Rameshwaram Temple under Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana on Tuesday. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met 780 senior citizens in the national capital who were going to Rameswaram under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, according to a report published by the news agency ANI. 

“Today, 780 senior citizens of Delhi are leaving for Rameswaram. This is like a bonanza for them as they are getting this chance because of the honest government in Delhi," said Kejriwal. 

He added, “This government saves money to organize pilgrimage tours for senior citizens. Best arrangements have been made by the government."

Meanwhile, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a crucial meeting with party leaders on Monday focused on the forthcoming Haryana state elections.

Sources said the discussion was held regarding the expansion of the organization and intensifying the campaign for the upcoming elections, Aam Aadmi Party is set to kickstart the 'Parivar Jodo' campaign across the entire state in the near future, ANI reported. 

AAP National Organization General Secretary Sandeep Pathak, state President Sushil Gupta, campaign committee chairman Ashok Tanwar, senior Vice President Anurag Dhanda, and Vice President Chitra Sarwara were present in the meeting held at the residence of AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. 

Apart from these, all the secretary-level officials of Haryana AAP were also present. The Haryana assembly polls are scheduled to be held in 2024. 

 

(With ANI inputs)

