Delhi: CM Kejriwal slams BJP on demolition drive; seeks report from civic bodies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi government has sought a detailed report from the BJP-ruled municipal bodies on the demolition drives
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the saffron party, describing the anti-encroachment drive as the ‘biggest destruction’ in Independent India
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Delhi government has sought a detailed report from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal bodies on the demolition drives being conducted by them across the city since April 1.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Delhi government has sought a detailed report from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal bodies on the demolition drives being conducted by them across the city since April 1.
This comes days after a series of anti-encroachment drives were conducted by the three civic bodies in different parts of the city including Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Janakpuri among others.
This comes days after a series of anti-encroachment drives were conducted by the three civic bodies in different parts of the city including Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Janakpuri among others.
This week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the saffron party, describing the anti-encroachment drive as the "biggest destruction" in Independent India. He said neither the AAP nor the Delhi people will tolerate 63 lakh people being rendered homeless in the city through the exercise.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the saffron party, describing the anti-encroachment drive as the "biggest destruction" in Independent India. He said neither the AAP nor the Delhi people will tolerate 63 lakh people being rendered homeless in the city through the exercise.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also accused the BJP of "misusing" power and questioned the moral constitutional and legal authority of the civic bodies to launch such a large-scale drive on their terms.
He also accused the BJP of "misusing" power and questioned the moral constitutional and legal authority of the civic bodies to launch such a large-scale drive on their terms.
"Delhi has not developed as a planned city. More than 80% of Delhi can be called illegal and encroached upon. Does that mean you will destroy 80% of Delhi?" he asked.
"Delhi has not developed as a planned city. More than 80% of Delhi can be called illegal and encroached upon. Does that mean you will destroy 80% of Delhi?" he asked.
CM Kejriwal demanded the deferred municipal corporation polls be held now to elect new civic bodies that can decide on the matter.
CM Kejriwal demanded the deferred municipal corporation polls be held now to elect new civic bodies that can decide on the matter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"You will make 63 lakh people homeless and spoil their daily lives by bulldozing their houses and shops. It will be the biggest destruction in independent India. Nobody is going to tolerate it," the AAP chief said.
"You will make 63 lakh people homeless and spoil their daily lives by bulldozing their houses and shops. It will be the biggest destruction in independent India. Nobody is going to tolerate it," the AAP chief said.