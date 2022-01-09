Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday will address an important press conference at 12 noon amid the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. It is unclear if the chief minister will announce a total lockdown in Delhi. So far, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has only tweeted that CM will adress "an important digital press conference at 12 noon".

The chief minister, who got infected from coronavirus last week, has now recovered. The 53-year-old CM informed on Twitter that he has recovered from coronavirus.

करोना से ठीक होकर मैं वापिस आपकी सेवा में हाज़िर हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 9, 2022

National capital Delhi has seen an uptick in its daily Covid-19 cases for the past few days. Yesterday, the national capital registered 20,181 in a single day and also reported seven deaths due to the Covid infection in a day. The daily positivity rate in the city has clocked 19.60%. The single-day case count crossed the 20,000-mark after May 2, 2021.

The number of active cases stands at 48,178, of which 25,909 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones has risen to 9,227. The cumulative number of cases stands at 15,26,979 while the death toll has climbed to 25,143.

According to the Delhi Health Minister, despite the increasing cases of Covid-19, the hospitalisation rate is lower than what it was in the second Covid-19 wave. A total of 1,586 people are admitted in hospitals, accounting for 11.24% of 14,106 dedicated Covid beds, the health department data said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the number of cases is on the higher side due to the large number of tests being conducted daily.

On Monday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has decided to convene a meeting to discuss the future preparation to prevent the rapid transmission of the coronavirus. The Delhi health minister also said that the Covid-related restrictions will only be known after the meeting.

Currently, the Delhi Government has imposed a 'yellow alert', 'night curfew', and a 'weekend lockdown' until further orders. Since the Covid positivity rate is shooting up, rumours are that the national capital would impose ‘Red alert’ or total curfew. Sounding a red alert in an area is the topmost level of restriction in which all non-essential shops, government offices, metro, public transport also get shut.

