Delhi: CM Kejriwal to address media today after getting recovered from Covid-19

National capital Delhi has seen an uptick in its daily Covid-19 cases for the past few days. Yesterday, the national capital registered 20,181 in a single day and also reported seven deaths due to the Covid infection in a day. The daily positivity rate in the city has clocked 19.60%. The single-day case count crossed the 20,000-mark after May 2, 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}