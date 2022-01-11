Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference at 12 PM on Tuesday as the city's daily positivity rate spikes up to 25%. Yesterday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) suspended the dine-in facility at restaurants in the city and shut down bars because of the rapid transmission in Coid-19 cases.

In the DDMA meeting, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and CM Kejriwal also discussed ways to strictly enforce existing restrictions to check the spread of the coronavirus and its Omicron variant.

On Sunday, the Delhi Chief Minister said the rapid speed at which the coronavirus was spreading in the national capital had been a matter of "deep concern", but there was no plan to impose lockdown just yet.

There would be no lockdown if people wear masks, he had stated.

The Delhi government has been stressing that most cases this time are mild or asymptomatic and do not require hospitalisation.

Delhi logged 17 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 19,166 infections in a day as the positivity rate rose to 25%, the highest since May 4 last year, according to the city health department's data on Monday.

A total of 1,912 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of them, 65 are on ventilator support, government data showed. The city currently has 65,803 active cases of which 44,028 are in home isolation.

Around 5,000 beds are available at institutional isolation centres set up by the Delhi government for Covid-19 patients, according to official data. Of the 5,539 beds available, 561 are occupied. At the centres in Shahdara, northeast, west, north, none of the beds are occupied.

