The Delhi government is closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the national capital and CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on the matter today, Friday, said Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj while assuring people that there is no need to panic since the hospitalization rate is low.

After holding a meeting on Thursday to review the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, the health minister told media persons that the meeting was attended by the director general of health services and various other senior officials of the city health department, medical directors of Delhi government-run hospitals, epidemiologists, virologists, and a genome sequencing expert.

Delhi's Covid-19 cases climbed to 300 on Wednesday, the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate mounted to 13.89%, according to data shared by the city health department. Two more Covid-related deaths were also reported, it said.

Key things to be discussed in Covid review meet today

The review meeting on Friday will include a presentation of the results of the mock drill done recently at Delhi government-run hospitals, which will be shown to the chief minister, the minister said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The officials will also be sharing information on how other states are dealing with the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and the impact it has had on their citizens, during the meeting, Bharadwaj told reporters.

Despite the high positivity rate, the government has urged citizens not to panic, as tests are being conducted in small numbers. The government has also assured the public that it is taking all necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus and provide timely medical attention to those in need, the health department said in a statement.

"We reviewed the situation today during the meeting. We have asked hospitals to advise coronavirus tests to those who are symptomatic. People visiting hospitals should wear masks," Bharadwaj said.

The minister said the health department will brief Kejriwal on Friday on the situation following which he will issue directions.

Bharadwaj also said genome sequencing of samples found positive during testing, is also being carried out, but "nothing worrisome" has been found till now.

Sharing details on the two deaths reported on Wednesday, the health minister said they were elderly patients, aged 77 and 65, who had comorbidities, and were not at Delhi government-run hospitals.

If anyone suffers acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) then the system goes on alert that Covid may cause fatality. But, such a case has not come up, "so it is not a panic situation", he said.

The advisory that was issued recently by the Delhi government will be in place, and "we are also monitoring, how this new variant is behaving or growing in other states", the minister said.

Health Minister Bhardwaj during the briefing also emphasized the need for early detection to curb the spread of the virus, PTI reported.

He shared information about the daily sewage testing being conducted in Delhi to detect any signs of the virus. "We have been testing the sewage in Delhi for the last two-three weeks, and we have been getting signs of Corona," he said.

"Early detection is key in curbing the spread of the virus, and we are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to detect any potential outbreaks," the minister added.

He also emphasized the importance of wearing masks for those with flu-like symptoms or those visiting hospitals.

He added that the city government had already conducted a mock drill to review the preparations regarding oxygen cylinders and LMOs within Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)