Delhi CM Kejriwal to hold Covid-19 review meeting today | Key things to know3 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 05:47 AM IST
Delhi's Covid-19 cases climbed to 300 on Wednesday, the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate mounted to 13.89%, according to data shared by the city health department.
The Delhi government is closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the national capital and CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on the matter today, Friday, said Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj while assuring people that there is no need to panic since the hospitalization rate is low.
