Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a high-level meeting on the current Covid-19 situation in the national capital on Friday.

The attendees will include deputy CM Manish Sisodia and state health minister Satyendar Jain.

With coronavirus infections surging, the lockdown imposed in the national capital has so far been extended twice. Delhi is currently under lockdown till 10 May.

On 25 April, the Delhi government had extended the Covid-induced lockdown in the national capital till 3 May. A six-day lockdown was announced by the Chief Minister on 19 April.

SC on oxygen supply

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to keep supplying 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Delhi for treating Covid-19 patients on a daily basis till further orders.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submission of the Delhi government on the deficient supply of LMO. It warned that it will pass orders against officials concerned if 700 MT of LMO is not supplied daily.

Earlier, the top court had stayed the contempt proceedings against the Central government officials initiated by the Delhi High Court over the issue.

Black fungus cases

The meeting comes a day after doctors at a leading private facility in Delhi said that they are seeing a rise in the number of Covid-triggered mucormycosis cases.

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection triggered by Covid-19. Black fungus or mucormycosis has been a cause of disease and death of patients in transplants, ICUs and immunodeficient patients since long.

Testing in Delhi

The Delhi health department on Thursday asked all government hospitals in the capital to offer rapid antigen test services round the clock for early detection of coronavirus infection, according to an order.

Rapid antigen testing has a short turnaround time of 15-30 minutes and thus offers a distinct advantage of quick detection of cases and the opportunity to isolate and treat them early for curbing transmission, it said.

It has been decided that all hospitals under the Delhi government will “ensure these services 24X7 on all days (including Sundays and Holidays)" through FLU or fever clinics and emergency department, it said.

Cases in Delhi

The national capital recorded 335 Covid-19 deaths in a day and 19,133 new cases even as the positivity rate dropped below 25% for the first time since April 18, according to a health bulletin.

This is the third time in the last four days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.