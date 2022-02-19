The New Delhi government on Saturday announced that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate over 12,000 smart classrooms in 240 government schools in the national capital today. In total 12,430 new smart classrooms will be inaugurated today. The event was also attended by the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and state Home Minister Satyendar Jain.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates around 12,430 new smart classrooms in 240 government schools in the national capital.



Deputy CM-Education Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi's Home Minister Satyendar Jain also present. pic.twitter.com/FwFjzYxeaH — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

The new classrooms built by the Kejriwal government will reach 537 new school buildings, said a statement issued by the Delhi government. This comes a day ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting.

The statement further informed that the specialities of the new building constructed by the government include the designer desk in the classrooms, libraries, multipurpose halls for the conduct of events.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, schools in the national capital welcomed students of primary and junior classes after prolonged closure in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the virus induced restrictions eased, schools reopened for classes 9 to 12 on February 7 while classes nursery to 8 reopened.

"From today schools for junior classes have reopened in Delhi. Younger kid were desperately waiting for schools to reopen. Childhood is incomplete without schools. I pray to God that we never have to close schools again," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Aryan, a fifth class student at SDMC school in Shanti Nagar, said, "I am happy as schools are reopening, will get to meet friends. We have been asked to wear masks and carry sanitiser. I am excited but I had to wake up at around 6:30 am to reach school. That is the only downside".

"I am happy that I will be sitting in class not at home. Feeling good. I hope the schools don't close again," said another student Piyush.

Schools in the city were briefly reopened before being closed again on December 28 last year in view of the third wave of the coronavirus driven by its Omicron variant.

While the Centre has dropped the clause that mandated parental consent for students to physically attend classes from its guidelines, the Delhi government has decided to continue with the clause. The schools are, however, free to decide on the number of students they want to accommodate based on their infrastructure, keeping in mind Covid protocols.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.