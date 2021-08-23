Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi CM Kejriwal to inaugurate India's first smog tower today. Details here

Delhi CM Kejriwal to inaugurate India's first smog tower today. Details here

Premium
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai thoroughly inspected the progress of the project of India's first smog tower on Thursday.
1 min read . 07:29 AM IST Livemint

India's first smog tower: The Delhi cabinet had approved the pilot project in October last year

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will today inaugurate the country's first smog tower at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. The over 20-metre-tall structure, being set up to improve air quality in a radius of around 1 km, will "operate at full capacity" after the monsoon season, the minister told reporters.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will today inaugurate the country's first smog tower at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. The over 20-metre-tall structure, being set up to improve air quality in a radius of around 1 km, will "operate at full capacity" after the monsoon season, the minister told reporters.

"Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal will inaugurate the smog tower on August 23," he tweeted. Rai thoroughly inspected the progress of the project on the ground on Thursday.

"Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal will inaugurate the smog tower on August 23," he tweeted. Rai thoroughly inspected the progress of the project on the ground on Thursday.

 

 

"I am certain that the smog-tower built at the cost of 20 crores will contribute immensely towards this cause. The smog tower will work with full force after the monsoon season. The scientists of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee will accordingly assess the performance of the tower and present a monthly report," ANI quoted Gopal Rai as saying.

"I am certain that the smog-tower built at the cost of 20 crores will contribute immensely towards this cause. The smog tower will work with full force after the monsoon season. The scientists of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee will accordingly assess the performance of the tower and present a monthly report," ANI quoted Gopal Rai as saying.

The Delhi cabinet had approved the pilot project in October last year.

The Delhi cabinet had approved the pilot project in October last year.

Another 25-metre-tall smog tower, built by the central government at Anand Vihar, is expected to become operational by August 31, officials of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

Another 25-metre-tall smog tower, built by the central government at Anand Vihar, is expected to become operational by August 31, officials of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

The two towers will have 1,200 air filters each developed by experts at the University of Minnesota in the United States — which also helped design a 100-metre-high smog tower in Xian, China.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The two towers will have 1,200 air filters each developed by experts at the University of Minnesota in the United States — which also helped design a 100-metre-high smog tower in Xian, China.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Supreme Court had in January last year directed the central government to construct a smog tower to reduce pollution at Anand Vihar, and the Delhi government to install another such structure at Connaught Place in three months.

The Supreme Court had in January last year directed the central government to construct a smog tower to reduce pollution at Anand Vihar, and the Delhi government to install another such structure at Connaught Place in three months.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!