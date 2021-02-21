OPEN APP
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)
Delhi CM to meet protesting farmers at Vidhan Sabha today, farm laws discussion on the cards

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 12:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Ministers Kailash Gahlot and Rajendra Pal Gautam will also be a part of the discussions
  • Kejriwal has extended his full support to farmers since the beginning of the farmers' agitation at the borders of the national capital last year

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the leaders of the protesting farmers' unions at the Vidhan Sabha on Sunday. The CM is expected to discuss farm laws and other issues faced by the agrarian during the meeting.

Ministers Kailash Gahlot and Rajendra Pal Gautam will also be a part of the discussions.

Kejriwal has extended his full support to farmers since the beginning of the farmers' agitation at the borders of the national capital last year.

After the violence that broke out during the tractor rally on Republic Day, the Delhi CM said that it is "completely wrong to discredit the farmers' movement, calling the farmers as traitors and making false cases against the farmer leaders who have been agitating peacefully for so many days."

Ongoing support

In December last year, Kejriwal had said in a special session of the Delhi Assembly called to discuss farmers' agitation that the three farms laws were passed in the Rajya Sabha without voting.

"What was the hurry to get farm laws passed in the Parliament during a pandemic? It has happened for the first time that three laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha," said Kejriwal.

"I hereby tear the three farm laws in this assembly and appeal to the Centre not to become worst than Britishers," he said as he tore the laws during his speech.

He also raised questions on how the farm laws will be able to benefit the farmers. "Every farmer has become Bhagat Singh. The government is saying that they are reaching out to farmers & trying to explain the benefits of farm bills. UP CM told farmers that they'll benefit from these bills as their land won't be taken away. Is it a benefit?" asked Kejriwal.

"I want to ask Centre how many sacrifices farmers will have to make, to get their voices heard," he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been supporting farmers' agitation and even provided basic infrastructure - drinking water, medical care and sanitation - to thousands of protesters.

In response to a call given by the agitating farmers, Kejriwal had in December also held a one-day fast in support of the farmers' protest. He had also urged AAP volunteers, supporters, as well as the people of the country to join the farmers' agitation.

Kejriwal had also slammed 'ministers and leaders' for calling protesting farmers 'anti-national'.


