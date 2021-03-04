OPEN APP
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will receive his first dose of coronavirus vaccine today at the city's LNJP hospital. The Chief Minister will receive the shot around 9.30 AM, the Delhi government statement said, reports news agency PTI.

Kejriwal, 52 years, has been receiving treatment for diabetes, officials said.

In the ongoing vaccination drive, people aged 60 years and above and those in age group 45-59 years having comorbidities are being administered the vaccines at 192 hospitals across Delhi.

Over 25,000 beneficiaries, including 13,794 senior citizens, received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Wednesday, according to data shared by officials. In the 45-59 years age group, 1,625 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.63 crores, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with inoculation of healthcare workers (HCWs), while for frontline workers (FLWs) it started on February 2.

